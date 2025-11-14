Anti Fascist Book Club, E10: Investigate, Practice Politics, and Contribute to Good Causes

Show Notes

Today’s

AFBC continues the discussion into

’s

with a deep dive into chapters 11, 12, and 13. The panel —

,

,

,

, and

— spend the majority of the discussion talking about the importance of investigation, doing your own journalism, and applying those practices to in-person interactions.

On Tyranny

This is turning words into actions — it’s going on offense — it’s actively engaging in community building through personal relationships and authenticity.

It’s the

community — you all are turning your words into actions by being involved, engaged, willing to learn, and spreading that knowledge to others.

Knowledge is power; however, that is only half the battle — power is useless without direction. We at

— with the support of our colleagues and community — offer a pro-democracy, pro-dignity, pro-life, pro-freedom direction to restore integrity, service, and ethics into U.S. society.

Where to find resources

How to Access the material

We encourage you to read along with us, with get a copy of your own — we recommend these resources:

Go to your local library and checkout a copy, if available

Bookstore.org

ThriftBooks.com

Learn More about starting your own in-person AFBC

Actions You Can Take

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Thank you

,

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into

’s live video with

,

,

,

, and

! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective .

Support the efforts to Unmask Law Enforcement .

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be dedicated to uplifting powerful voices and renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team