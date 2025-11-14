Anti Fascist Book Club, E10: Investigate, Practice Politics, and Contribute to Good Causes

Show Notes
Today’sAFBC continues the discussion into ’s On Tyranny with a deep dive into chapters 11, 12, and 13. The panel — , , , , and — spend the majority of the discussion talking about the importance of investigation, doing your own journalism, and applying those practices to in-person interactions.
This is turning words into actions — it’s going on offense — it’s actively engaging in community building through personal relationships and authenticity.
It’s thecommunity — you all are turning your words into actions by being involved, engaged, willing to learn, and spreading that knowledge to others.
Knowledge is power; however, that is only half the battle — power is useless without direction. We at— with the support of our colleagues and community — offer a pro-democracy, pro-dignity, pro-life, pro-freedom direction to restore integrity, service, and ethics into U.S. society.
The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.