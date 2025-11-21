Anti Fascist Book Club, E11: Establish, Contribute, Learn, & Listen

Show Notes

14. Establish a private life

It’s creating a meaningful and purposeful separation on public and private activity — it’s using our resources to offer collaborative tools and services that ensure our creators and friends are receiving the best tools for personal and familiar security.

15. Contribute to good causes

It’s about making a meaningful and repeated contribution to causes you, personally, find important. Those causes can and should include your favorite independent media networks and creators. Those causes can and should include your favorite charitable organizations.

16. Learn from peers in other countries

Take the lessons from countries which have fallen to totalitarian, authoritarian, dictatorial, and fascist governments. Learn the failings that led to the fall of the previous governments. Learn the lessons that led to overcoming those failures.

17. Listen for dangerous words

It’s pitting the masses against one another through targeted words, like terrorist and extremism , meant to evoke fear and danger — it’s taking the meanings of those words to consume and abuse powers. Our lesson is to take that power away through the proper usage of words — it’s flooding the zone with pro-democracy, pro-constitutional, and pro-freedom messaging.

Extras

The Orders Project — a non-partisan program created by the National Institute of Military Justice to assist military personnel in understanding their options when faced with orders they believe may not be legal.

Support Senator Tammy Duckworth’s bill, S. 2198 - Military in Law Enforcement Accountability Act, which greatly restricts when Active Duty Service Members can be allowed to perform Civilian Law Enforcement duties.

Where to find resources

How to Access the material

We encourage you to read along with us, with get a copy of your own — we recommend these resources:

Go to your local library and checkout a copy, if available

Bookstore.org

ThriftBooks.com

Learn More about starting your own in-person AFBC

Actions You Can Take

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

