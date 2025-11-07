Banner & Backbone

Banner & Backbone

Transcript

Anti Fascist Book Club, E9: Stand Out With The Truth

Banner & Backbone returns for their continued discussion into Timothy Snyder's "On Tyranny" -- it's about standing out, using the appropriate words, and believing in the truth.
Banner & Backbone
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
, and 2 others
Nov 07, 2025

Show Notes

On today’s episode of

Banner & Backbone
’s Anti Fascist Book Club, featuring
Nick Paro
,
Tara Devlin
,
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
, and
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
, the team continue their deep-dive discussion into
Timothy Snyder
’s On Tyranny. This conversation focuses in on chapters 8-10 — Stand out, Be Kind To Our Language, and Believe In Truth.

The Full Discussion

Where to find resources

How to Access the material

We encourage you to read along with us, with get a copy of your own — we recommend these resources:

Learn More about starting your own in-person AFBC

Actions You Can Take

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Thank you

Shane Yirak
,
Rick Herbst
,
Noble Blend
,
Beth Cruz
,
Patrick Kenny
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Tara Devlin
, and
Nick Paro
!

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Support the efforts to Unmask Law Enforcement.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be dedicated to uplifting powerful voices and renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
~

