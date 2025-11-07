Anti Fascist Book Club, E9: Stand Out With The Truth

Show Notes
On today’s episode of’s Anti Fascist Book Club, featuring , , , and , the team continue their deep-dive discussion into ’s On Tyranny. This conversation focuses in on chapters 8-10 — Stand out, Be Kind To Our Language, and Believe In Truth.
The Full Discussion
Episode 8: Be Aware of Paramilitaries And Reflective If You’re Armed
Where to find resources
How to Access the material
We encourage you to read along with us, with get a copy of your own — we recommend these resources:
Go to your local library and checkout a copy, if available
Learn More about starting your own in-person AFBC
Actions You Can Take
Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:
Sign the Move-On Petitions:
Investigate Presidential Use of the Autopen for Pardons and Executive Actions
A Petition to End the Shutdown and Restore Representation: Remove Speaker Johnson
Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video with , , , and ! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes
You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.
The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.