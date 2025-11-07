Anti Fascist Book Club, E9: Stand Out With The Truth

Show Notes

On today’s episode of

’s

, featuring

,

,

, and

, the team continue their deep-dive discussion into

’s

. This conversation focuses in on chapters 8-10 —

and

.

The Full Discussion

Where to find resources

How to Access the material

Stand out, Be Kind To Our Language,Believe In Truth

We encourage you to read along with us, with get a copy of your own — we recommend these resources:

Go to your local library and checkout a copy, if available

Bookstore.org

ThriftBooks.com

Learn More about starting your own in-person AFBC

Actions You Can Take

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

,

,

, and

! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Support the efforts to Unmask Law Enforcement .

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be dedicated to uplifting powerful voices and renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team