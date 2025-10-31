Anti Fascist Book Club, E8: Be Aware of Paramilitaries And Reflective If You're Armed

Show Notes

Today’s episode is the next in our deep dive into the lessons outlined in

’s book,

. The focus is on chapters 6 and 7 —

and

— and the team brings together a highly pertinent discussion on the paramilitary being created in the U.S. as the government remains shut down. These efforts are focused on bankrupting and closing all social programs which support a nation’s populace — creating an environment of desperation where the only option is to “join President Trump’s D.C. Task Force” — a paramilitary under the umbrella of the Department of Homeland Security.

Be wary of paramilitariesBe reflective if you must be armed

This “task force” is specifically targeted as “Trump’s D.C. Task Force” — it is marketed as a video game. Visit safedc.gov to see the propagandized webpage. There is a lot to unpack with this propaganda; however, the team at

are not backing down — we are going to take peaceful and patriotic actions through coordinated, online team + live chat events.

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into today’s live book club on

with

,

,

,

,

, and

! Join us for our next live video in the app.

Where to find resources

How to Access the material

We encourage you to read along with us, with get a copy of your own — we recommend these resources:

Go to your local library and checkout a copy, if available

Bookstore.org

ThriftBooks.com

Learn More about starting your own in-person AFBC

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Melissa Corrigan’s reporting on the Norfolk, VA Case is made possible by the support of Centered America & Banner & Backbone .

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be dedicated to uplifting powerful voices and renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team