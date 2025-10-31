Anti Fascist Book Club, E8: Be Aware of Paramilitaries And Reflective If You're Armed

Show Notes
Today’s episode is the next in our deep dive into the lessons outlined in’s book, On Tyranny. The focus is on chapters 6 and 7 — Be wary of paramilitaries and Be reflective if you must be armed — and the team brings together a highly pertinent discussion on the paramilitary being created in the U.S. as the government remains shut down. These efforts are focused on bankrupting and closing all social programs which support a nation’s populace — creating an environment of desperation where the only option is to “join President Trump’s D.C. Task Force” — a paramilitary under the umbrella of the Department of Homeland Security.
This “task force” is specifically targeted as “Trump’s D.C. Task Force” — it is marketed as a video game. Visit safedc.gov to see the propagandized webpage. There is a lot to unpack with this propaganda; however, the team atare not backing down — we are going to take peaceful and patriotic actions through coordinated, online team + live chat events.
