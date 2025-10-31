Banner & Backbone

Banner & Backbone

Anti Fascist Book Club, E8: Be Aware of Paramilitaries And Reflective If You're Armed

The AFBC, on Banner & Backbone, returns for another discussion into chapters 6 and 7 of Timothy Snyder's "On Tyranny", where armed, masked paramilitary forces are being actively created.
Banner & Backbone
,
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
,
Kristofer Goldsmith
, and 4 others
Oct 31, 2025
6
19
Transcript

Show Notes

Today’s episode is the next in our deep dive into the lessons outlined in

Timothy Snyder
’s book, On Tyranny. The focus is on chapters 6 and 7 — Be wary of paramilitaries and Be reflective if you must be armed — and the team brings together a highly pertinent discussion on the paramilitary being created in the U.S. as the government remains shut down. These efforts are focused on bankrupting and closing all social programs which support a nation’s populace — creating an environment of desperation where the only option is to “join President Trump’s D.C. Task Force” — a paramilitary under the umbrella of the Department of Homeland Security.

This “task force” is specifically targeted as “Trump’s D.C. Task Force” — it is marketed as a video game. Visit safedc.gov to see the propagandized webpage. There is a lot to unpack with this propaganda; however, the team at

Banner & Backbone
are not backing down — we are going to take peaceful and patriotic actions through coordinated, online team + live chat events.

Thank you

Shane Yirak
,
Tom Kudla
,
P. J. Schuster
,
Rachel Hendricks
,
Donna Dupont
, and many others for tuning into today’s live book club on
Banner & Backbone
with
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Tara Devlin
,
Kristofer Goldsmith
,
Shane Yirak
, and
Nick Paro
! Join us for our next live video in the app.

Where to find resources

How to Access the material

We encourage you to read along with us, with get a copy of your own — we recommend these resources:

Learn More about starting your own in-person AFBC

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Melissa Corrigan’s reporting on the Norfolk, VA Case is made possible by the support of
Centered America
&
Banner & Backbone
.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be dedicated to uplifting powerful voices and renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
~

Discussion about this video

