Banner & Backbone

Banner & Backbone: Anti Fascist Book Club, E7 - One Party Without Responsibility

A deep dive into the loss of accountability when one power — a unitary executive, dictator, authoritarian — becomes unchecked.
Banner & Backbone
,
Kristofer Goldsmith
,
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
, and 3 others
Oct 24, 2025
Show Notes

On today‘s

Banner & Backbone
Antifascist Book Club, our panel —
Nick Paro
,
Kristofer Goldsmith
,
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
, and
Tara Devlin
— continue their deep dive into
Timothy Snyder
’s book On Tyranny with a conversation into the lack of accountability within a single-party state, the understanding that the U.S. does not have free or fair elections, and going on offense is the only way to stop authoritarianism in its tracks.

To catch up on the prior episodes, checkout:

Thank you

Ellie Leonard
,
Shane Yirak
,
Jerry Ashton
,
Noble Blend
,
Deeanna Burleson
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Tara Devlin
,
Kristofer Goldsmith
, and
Nick Paro
!

Join us every Friday at 12:30pm ET for a new episode of the book club.

Where to find resources

How to Access the material

We encourage you to read along with us, with get a copy of your own — we recommend these resources:

Learn More about starting your own in-person AFBC

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be dedicated to uplifting powerful voices and renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
~

Discussion about this video

