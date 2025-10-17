Banner & Backbone

Banner & Backbone: Anti Fascist Book Club, E6 - Taking Institutional Responsibility

Today's panel includes Nick Paro, Tara Devlin, and Kristofer Goldsmith — we deep dive into the institutions we are building and defending.
Kristofer Goldsmith
Nick Paro
Tara Devlin
Oct 17, 2025
5
6
Thank you

Noble Blend
P. J. Schuster
Beth Cruz
ArleneMach
Peter Sukowski
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Tara Devlin
Kristofer Goldsmith
Nick Paro
!

Join us next Friday, 10/2 at 12:30pm, for our next episode and a continued discussion into

Timothy Snyder
’s On Tyranny.

Where to find resources

How to Access the material

We encourage you to read along with us, with get a copy of your own — we recommend these resources:

Learn More about starting your own in-person AFBC

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be dedicated to uplifting powerful voices and renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

Lawrence Winnerman
Nick Paro
Ellie Leonard
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
Shane Yirak
Walter Rhein
~

