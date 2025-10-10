Banner & Backbone

Banner & Backbone

Banner & Backbone: Anti Fascist Book Club, E5 - Do Not Obey Tyranny

On today's AFBC we dive into the prologue and first chapter of Timothy Snyder's book "On Tyranny".
Banner & Backbone's avatar
Tara Devlin's avatar
Melissa Corrigan, she/her's avatar
Ellie Leonard's avatar
+2
Banner & Backbone
,
Tara Devlin
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
, and 3 others
Oct 10, 2025
3
12
Transcript

Disclaimer: We are in no way a danger to myself or others. We are in no way having any ideations of self harm or harming others. We are in no way promoting or suggesting any type of violent action towards these tech companies, the cities and law enforcement agencies that contract with them, or any agency of local, state, or federal law enforcement. We insist our readers maintain a nonviolent position of resistance.

What happened today?

Today on the Anti Fascist Book Club, members of the

Banner & Backbone
team —
Nick Paro
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
, and
Ellie Leonard
— alongside our guests
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
and
Tara Devlin
— begin our discussion into Timothy Snyder’s On Tyranny. Our discussion focuses in on the book’s Prologue and first chapter/historical lesson — Do Not Obey in Advance.

Obeying fascism is advance never works — it always leads to further appeasement and oppression.

What comes next?

The team returns on 10/17, at 12:30pm ET, for our continued discussion into Timothy Snyder’s book, On Tyranny, as we further explore the lessons of Defend institutions and Beware the one party state.

How to Access the material

We encourage you to read along with us, with get a copy of your own — we recommend these resources:

Learn More about starting your own in-person AFBC

Contributor Links

Tara Devlin
Tara Devlin hosts the unapologetically liberal "Tarabuster" on the Progressive Voices app & Youtube. Liberals created America & made the working class the middle class. We have to save the Grand Experiment - again. We stick together we win!
Freedom Over Fascism
Freedom Over Fascism is published by Dr. Stephanie Gerber Wilson. She talks about history and culture of the United States, the history we've forgotten or is being willfully erased, and the imagination it'll take to build the Free America of our dreams.
By Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
The Panicked, Unpaid Writer
Rejected op-eds, personal musings, and my adventures as a middle-class mole dropped on my head in New York City, maneuvering the wild and incestuous world of film, publishing and journalism.
By Ellie Leonard
CounterStory Media
CounterStory Media exists to audit the narrative by giving voice to marginalized people, amplifying their stories, and sharing their truths.
By Melissa Corrigan, she/her
Sick of this Shit Publications
Hey y'all, welcome to Sick of this Shit and I'm Nick - I'm using poetry and Live discussions to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran's issues, men's issues, mental health, technology, and so much more.
By Nick Paro
Banner & Backbone
We are unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones to restore ethics, service, and integrity to the American ethos.

Thank you

Tom Kudla
,
Michael Catlett
,
Independent Voter 1
,
Beth Cruz
,
Cat Wilson RN
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Ellie Leonard
,
Tara Devlin
, and
Nick Paro
!

