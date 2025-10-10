Banner & Backbone: Anti Fascist Book Club, E5 - Do Not Obey Tyranny

Disclaimer: We are in no way a danger to myself or others. We are in no way having any ideations of self harm or harming others. We are in no way promoting or suggesting any type of violent action towards these tech companies, the cities and law enforcement agencies that contract with them, or any agency of local, state, or federal law enforcement. We insist our readers maintain a nonviolent position of resistance.

What happened today?

Today on the Anti Fascist Book Club, members of the

team —

,

, and

— alongside our guests

and

— begin our discussion into Timothy Snyder’s

. Our discussion focuses in on the book’s Prologue and first chapter/historical lesson —

.

On TyrannyDo Not Obey in Advance

Obeying fascism is advance never works — it always leads to further appeasement and oppression.

What comes next?

The team returns on 10/17, at 12:30pm ET, for our continued discussion into Timothy Snyder’s book, On Tyranny, as we further explore the lessons of Defend institutions and Beware the one party state.

How to Access the material

We encourage you to read along with us, with get a copy of your own — we recommend these resources:

Go to your local library and checkout a copy, if available

Bookstore.org

ThriftBooks.com

Learn More about starting your own in-person AFBC

Contributor Links

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

,

,

,

, and

!

