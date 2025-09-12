Banner & Backbone's Anti-Fascist Book Club, 9/12

Welcome to the new virtual Antifascist Book Club. This is your invite to join us — read the books, join and engage in the weekly the conversation and Live, and start working on your own local book club!
How did we get here?
Veterans Fighting Fascism, Antifascist Book Club
We are following the example of friend of the network,, to provide every one of us with the knowledge and tools needed to go on the offensive against authoritarianism. The mission of the Book Club is to educate, organize, empower, and communicate practical resources and organization tips to transform knowledge into action.
Reading List
To prepare for each week, please read the selected book(s) and come prepared with questions!
Where to get your books?
Get locally: check your local library!
Order online: bookstore.org
September 19th:
What is Fascism? by Kristofer Goldsmith
Together, You Can Redeem the Soul of Our Nation by Representative John Lewis
September 26th:
On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder
