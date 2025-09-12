Banner & Backbone

Banner & Backbone's Anti-Fascist Book Club, 9/12

A recording from Banner & Backbone's live video
Banner & Backbone
,
Nick Paro
, and
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
Sep 12, 2025
Welcome to the new virtual

Banner & Backbone
Antifascist Book Club. This is your invite to join us — read the books, join and engage in the weekly the conversation and Live, and start working on your own local book club!

How did we get here?

Veterans Fighting Fascism, Antifascist Book Club

We are following the example of friend of the network,

Kristofer Goldsmith
, to provide every one of us with the knowledge and tools needed to go on the offensive against authoritarianism. The mission of the Book Club is to educate, organize, empower, and communicate practical resources and organization tips to transform knowledge into action.

Reading List

To prepare for each week, please read the selected book(s) and come prepared with questions!

Where to get your books?

  • Get locally: check your local library!

  • Order online: bookstore.org

September 19th:

September 26th:

Thank you

Caro Henry
,
Independent Voter 1
,
Megan Johnson
,
Kristin Freeman
,
Christina Harris
,
Michael J. Sheridan
,
Vera Snow
,
JaAmerican P
,
KarLee
,
Carrie
, and many others for tuning into today’s Banner & Backbone Antifascist Book Club, let today by
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
and
Nick Paro
!

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be donated to charities and foundations supporting Epstein victims or dedicated to renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Frederic Poag
|
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
~

