Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle on Thursday postponed the Army’s plan to blow up a degraded stockpile of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, moving it from Friday to Monday, Nov. 23 [1][4]. He acted hours after two environmental groups asked a federal court to halt the detonation, and after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds asked him to delay it [3][4]. The blast is expected to send a dust plume “that will contain some lead” downwind, the Army said [3]. Asked how much airborne lead it expects downwind, the Army gave no specific projections [2], and the environmental groups say some communities in the plume’s path did not get direct or timely notice [3].

What Happened

“Public safety is the Army’s top priority, and I have directed Army Materiel Command to postpone tomorrow’s controlled detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa until Monday, November 23,” Telle said in a social media post [3]. He called Monday the “latest possible moment prior to a forecasted temperature drop, which would risk further destabilization of the material” [3]. The Army has not announced a time for the rescheduled blast [3][4].

The material is 68 barrels of lead azide, about 9,700 pounds, according to Army Sustainment Command spokesperson Justine Barati [3]. Mother Jones put the amount at roughly 11,000 pounds [1]. Lead azide is the primary explosive used to set off munitions [3]. The Army stored it in a water-and-ethanol solution meant to keep it stable, but dangerous crystals formed, according to an Army environmental assessment The Intercept reviewed [2].

The Army discovered the deterioration in March, CBS 2 Iowa reported [4], and an Army spokesperson told the Des Moines Register the material had been at the plant for more than 20 years [1]. The Army’s own environmental assessment doesn’t say whether the deterioration was detected before March [2]. Mother Jones reports the Defense Department had concerns about deterioration of an Iowa lead azide stockpile as early as 2004, though it isn’t clear it’s the same one [1].

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued an emergency permit for the detonation, saying the risk of an accidental explosion was an “imminent and substantial threat to human health and the environment” [2]. The permit requires the Army to notify affected communities, sample before and after the blast, clean up contaminated areas and report to the EPA [2]. The Army says it will set off the barrels inside earth-covered concrete magazines ringed by two-story sand barriers, with the soil soaked and water misters running [3].

The Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club filed an emergency motion asking the court to stay the EPA permit [3]. They argue the EPA approved it without adequately weighing the health and environmental consequences or fully evaluating alternatives, and that some communities in the plume’s path did not get direct or timely notice [3]. Their filing says the Army’s latest modeling projects lead dust settling across an area about 25 miles long and 5 miles wide, including homes and waterways [3].

Why It Matters

Middletown has nearly 400 residents, and the Army asked people near two city parks to leave for several hours around the blast [3]. Five school districts, including Burlington’s, had planned to close on the original detonation day [3]. The Army told people who can’t leave to stay inside, keep windows and doors shut, and set heating and cooling to recirculate “until the plume passes” [1][2]. Linn County officials said the Army’s earlier plume modeling was built on Friday’s forecast, so new modeling is needed for Monday [4].

Children carry the most risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says no safe blood lead level in children has been identified [2][3]. Asked what concentrations of airborne lead it expected, the Army gave no specific projections, pointing instead to background lead from soil, old gasoline and paint [2]. Asked about monitoring long-term health effects, Barati said, “We do not anticipate long-term health impacts” [2]. University of Iowa professor Patrick O’Shaughnessy said the Army’s published plume map left out “the projected or estimated concentration of settled dust within that plume” [2].

Barati told Radio Iowa that people worried about lead on their property can “hose that off, and it’s gone” [2]. The Army’s own environmental assessment says contaminants could reach waterways through runoff or seep into groundwater [2]. “Hosing lead dust off of cars and other surfaces will indeed move it to the soil or into surface water,” said Peter Thorne, a University of Iowa professor emeritus of environmental health [2].

The Washington Sun reported, as cited by Mother Jones, that towns downwind and the governor learned of the plan only this week, while Middletown residents got about a month’s notice [1].

Our Read

The safety plan and the press line describe two different events. The EPA permit requires the Army to clean up contaminated areas after the blast [2]. Its spokesperson tells residents a garden hose will do [2]. Thorne’s point is the mechanism: hosing moves lead into soil and surface water rather than removing it [2].

What the record leaves out is the timeline. The stockpile sat at the plant for more than two decades [1], and the Army’s own assessment doesn’t say whether March was the first sign of trouble [2]. Asked whether earlier action could have avoided blowing it up in place, the Army did not answer directly [2].

When the Army knew, and why downwind towns heard so late, is the question to answer before Monday. A four-day delay buys time to communicate, not new facts about the plume: Monday’s wind may draw a different map than the one people have been reading [4].

The Other Side

The Army and the EPA say there is no safe alternative. The Army’s environmental assessment considered chemically neutralizing the explosive or moving it to a demolition facility and rejected both as too dangerous [2]. The EPA said “recrystallization of the stored lead azide has increased the material’s sensitivity to friction and shock,” and that disturbing the containers “could create an unacceptable risk of unintentional detonation” [3]. “The Army, which has unparalleled expertise in matters concerning explosives safety, concluded that this material cannot safely be handled or moved,” an EPA spokesperson told The Intercept [2].

The Army says it will sample private property with owners’ permission and clean up lead above regulatory thresholds, and it points to the EPA’s cleanup guidelines in the permit [2]. Telle said “public communication is essential to public trust,” and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said the delay is meant “to further educate the public” [3][4].

Watch For: Iowa

Monday, Nov. 23: The rescheduled detonation; the Army has not set a time [3][4].

The emergency motion: Whether the court rules on the environmental groups’ request to stay the EPA permit before Monday [3].

If you live in eastern Iowa or northwest Illinois, check the Army’s updated plume maps before Monday and follow your county emergency management office; the Army says it will update the maps up to and after the blast [3][4]. If you have young children in the area, talk to their doctor about lead testing [3].

Open question: When did the Army first know this stockpile was degrading, and who decided when to tell downwind towns?

Also Today: Trump’s Palantir Pick for CISA Told Senators the Capitol Wasn’t Attacked

What happened. Michael LoSapio, Palantir’s chief information security officer and President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), told the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Thursday that he did not believe the Capitol was attacked on Jan. 6, 2021 [5][6][7]. Asked by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., whether there had been an attack on the Capitol, he first said he did not know, then said, “I don’t believe it was an attack, no” [5][6][7]. When Blumenthal asked once more, LoSapio again answered no [5][7]. “I wasn’t involved in politics,” he said [5][7].

Asked who won the 2020 popular vote, LoSapio said, “I’m not going to answer the question about an election six years ago” [5]. In 2020, CISA rejected Trump’s stolen-election claims, and Trump fired its director, Chris Krebs, for calling the election secure [5]. CISA has gone 22 months without a confirmed director and has lost roughly a third of its workforce [5][7]. Palantir, LoSapio’s employer for more than a decade, has secured billions of dollars in government contracts, Mother Jones reported [6].

Afterward, Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said they plan to place holds on the nomination [5][8]. The same night, Defense One reported, citing a White House official and two people familiar with the matter, that the White House fired National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross; a defense official said Pentagon Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies will take his place [8].

Our read. CISA’s credibility on elections rests on saying what the record shows, which is exactly what cost its first director his job [5]. A nominee who won’t affirm the documented record of Jan. 6 starts that job with the opposite reputation. He would also go straight from a government vendor’s security office to the top civilian cyber defense job, the company-to-agency path this beat exists to watch. A Republican hold means this nomination may stall, and the bigger tell may be the vacancies piling up across the cyber leadership at the same time [5][8].

The other side. The White House defended the pick, citing LoSapio’s technical experience and his work protecting Palantir against nation-state threats [5]. On CISA’s budget, he said, “I don’t necessarily believe more money means more security,” and that he would assess the agency before asking for more [5]. A Palantir spokesperson did not immediately return Defense One’s request for comment [5].

Watch for. Wyden and Tillis plan to place holds on the nomination, and Democrats take majorities in both chambers next year [5].

Open question: Who runs federal cyber defense while its top jobs sit vacant or filled on an acting basis?

Banner Brief did not contact the Army, the EPA, the White House or Palantir for this brief; their positions above come from statements to the outlets cited.

Related Reading

Sources

Compiled from 8 sources across 6 outlets. Source text as of Nov 20, 2026.

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