Candidate Interview | Ginger Murray

I really enjoyed having this opportunity to sit down with Ginger Murray. She’s running for Wisconsin’s 7th district and it’s candidates like her that give me hope for the future. I hope you enjoy getting to know her in this video. To learn more about her, check her campaign page: GingerForUs

Thank you Natasha K., Margaret Williams, MS, ACC, Ms.Yuse, Nick G, A Dude On The Couch, Mandy Ohman, and many others for tuning into my live video with Ginger Murray! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Actions You Can Take

Check out our new shared community calendar:

Sign the Petitions:

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to de-flock the States:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Orders Project

Reach out on Signal: @TheOrdersProject.76

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Check out the new BroadBanner network and affiliate calendar!

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Reach out to the Banner & Backbone Media team if you are interested in volunteering time, supporting, and building these community driven platforms:

Support and subscribe to Banner & Backbone !

Banner & Backbone Team