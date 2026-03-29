How Courage For Democracy Plans to Win Our Country Back Through Citizens' Impeachment

Hello Everyone!

This was such a great conversation. Despite all that’s happened, I’m always overwhelmed when I meet authentic people of integrity who are doing great work to protect our nation. Citizens' Impeachment is working to organize progressive candidates to flip seats and challenge ineffective representatives. Help me put them in touch with Leaders We Deserve.

We win through the messaging. We must demand that our voices are heard. Keira Havens discussed a lot of great tactics like the importance of writing a letter to the editor of your local paper. Read about that here.

Friends, the forces of hate have the guns and the money but WE’VE GOT THE NUMBERS! We’re going to win this with peace, love, and reason. But you all need to break out your typewriters and start to make your voices heard!

Their web page is Courage for Democracy.

Also check out Citizens’ Impeachment. They have Monday morning actions that will inspire you to do more to save your country.

Ellie Leonard, Nick Paro, Arturo Dominguez, Melissa Corrigan, she/her, Lawrence Winnerman, Dana DuBois, Egberto Willies, Shane Yirak, this would be a great person to invite on for an interview!

Thank you Clancy Steadwell, Beth the Baker, Marg KJ, Jason Gael, ArtB3ing, and many others for tuning into my live video with Citizens' Impeachment! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Actions You Can Take

Check out our new shared community calendar:

Sign the Petitions:

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to de-flock the States:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Orders Project

Reach out on Signal: @TheOrdersProject.76

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

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