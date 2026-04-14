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Discussing Iran, Healthcare, and the Future of Humanity With Congressional Candidate Ginger Murray

We don't have to concede that there are no solutions for all the problems we face--together we can overcome anything
Walter Rhein's avatar
Frederic Poag's avatar
Ginger Murray's avatar
Walter Rhein, Frederic Poag, and Ginger Murray
Apr 14, 2026

This is my second time talking with Ginger Murray. My mom lives in the district that she would represent and I appreciate her common sense approach to issues such as healthcare and human rights. You can learn more about her campaign here.

If you want to contact her campaign for an interview, here’s the email: winning@gingerforuscongress.com

You can follow her here:

Ginger Murray

Find Frederic Poag here:

Missives from a Middle-aged Man
Musings, Rants & Essays on... Whatever I feel like writing about.
By Frederic Poag

Thank you Nick Paro, NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, Margaret Williams, MS, ACC, PJ Schuster, the real pambo, and many others for tuning into my live video with Frederic Poag, Ginger Murray, and ginger@gingerforuscongress.com! Join me for my next live video in the app.

I'd Rather Be Writing
My perspective is never given equal representation in the mainstream media. I believe character matters. I believe the experts. I believe in education. I believe women. Let me know if you have a story to tell. There's no AI content in my newsletter.
By Walter Rhein

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Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

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Banner & Backbone Team

~ Lawrence Winnerman | Nick Paro | Ellie Leonard | Melissa Corrigan, she/her | Shane Yirak | Walter Rhein | Stephanie G Wilson, PhD | Frederic Poag | Rachel @ This Woman Votes ~

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