Centering the American Discussion, E5 - Love America, Sustained Engagement

Show Notes
Today’s show was all about the Love America (No Kings) rallies from 10/18 — seeing pictures from different regions of the country, understanding the energy these rallies produce, and knowing there is a next step — sustained engagement is the only way forward.
Coverage from across the country
See moments from across the country
Hear moments from around the country
Fromin Lexington, MA — listening to Poet Laureate of MA, Regie Gibson.
Fromin Fayetteville, AR
Fromin St. Louis, MO
Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video with , , and !
Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes
You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.
The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.