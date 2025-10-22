Banner & Backbone

Banner & Backbone

1

Centering the American Discussion, E5 - Love America, Sustained Engagement

Banner & Backbone with Centered America discussing the "Love America" rallies from 10/18 and how these engagements continue.
Banner & Backbone
,
Nick Paro
,
Centered America
, and
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
Oct 22, 2025
Show Notes

Today’s show was all about the Love America (No Kings) rallies from 10/18 — seeing pictures from different regions of the country, understanding the energy these rallies produce, and knowing there is a next step — sustained engagement is the only way forward.

Coverage from across the country

See moments from across the country

Gen Z and One Piece

Hear moments from around the country

Freedom Over Fascism
Live with Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD

Thank you

Caro Henry
,
Jerry Ashton
,
Noble Blend
,
Sunny
,
Beth Cruz
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Nick Paro
, and
Centered America
!

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Banner & Backbone Team

Lawrence Winnerman
Nick Paro
Ellie Leonard
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
Shane Yirak
Walter Rhein
