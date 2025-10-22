Centering the American Discussion, E5 - Love America, Sustained Engagement

Show Notes

Today’s show was all about the Love America (No Kings) rallies from 10/18 — seeing pictures from different regions of the country, understanding the energy these rallies produce, and knowing there is a next step — sustained engagement is the only way forward.

Coverage from across the country

See moments from across the country

Love America local rallies

Gen Z and One Piece

Hear moments from around the country

From Stephanie G Wilson, PhD in Lexington, MA — listening to Poet Laureate of MA, Regie Gibson.

From Kimmy Win in Fayetteville, AR

From Centered America in St. Louis, MO

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

,

, and

!

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be dedicated to uplifting powerful voices and renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team