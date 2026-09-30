Palantalk | E52 - The War for the Most Crimes Against Humanity

Summary

Nick opens with CNBC’s report on Pete Hegseth’s 2025 financial disclosure: at least $3.1 million in cash, retirement investments, and Bitcoin. One bank account now holds more than $1 million, against a $15,000–$50,000 range in his 2024 nominee filing. Nick uses the report to argue that officials should be barred from trading outside blind trusts. He then turns to the Senate War Powers measure, which failed 49–50, with John Fetterman as the only Democrat opposed and four Republicans in favor. Both hosts connect the failed vote to reporting that eight sailors from the USS Abraham Lincoln group attempted suicide. They read that reporting, together with images of the ship’s worn hull, as evidence of a failure of leadership. Shane’s briefing questions the proposed phased US–Iran deal to reopen Hormuz: he reports a surge of KC-135 tankers toward Jordan the day after the talks, and reported F/A-18 strikes from the USS George H.W. Bush on Qeshm Island. The hosts close with NATO’s exposure and a call to vote in the midterms, less than two months out.

Key Takeaways

Watch the next 72 hours. Shane reads the tanker surge, preliminary reports of missile launches from northwestern Iran, and two special-operations C-17s leaving an RAF base in England as signs of a new strike campaign. He expects Copernicus imagery to confirm or rule this out within 48 to 72 hours.

Track the Yemen counteroffensive. Saudi-backed forces are trying to cut Houthi supply lines to Taiz. Shane notes that the Houthis captured tens of millions of dollars in equipment, including a Chinese-supplied 155mm howitzer, and he reports Houthi strikes on Jeddah, Yanbu, Tabuk, Taif, and Mecca.

Use the vote record. Shane urges viewers to bring specific data points, such as the tanker surge and the 49–50 vote, when contacting their senators about a War Powers Resolution.

People, Orgs, and Terms Mentioned

People:

Pete Hegseth — Secretary of Defense; subject of the CNBC disclosure report

John Fetterman — the only Democratic senator to vote against the War Powers measure

Benjamin Netanyahu — told the UN that attacking Iran was one of the easiest decisions he has made

Steve Witkoff — Shane ties his Israel visit to a withdrawn M113 sale and to the “Great Trust” Gaza redevelopment plan

Organizations / Programs:

NATO — the hosts debate whether the US would honor Article 5 beyond sharing intelligence

CIA — reportedly warned Spain, France, and Italy about possible Russian drone launches from commercial vessels in the Mediterranean

Terms / Concepts:

War Powers Resolution — the congressional mechanism that would require authorization for continued hostilities

Shadow fleet — commercial vessels used to conceal state military or sanctions-evasion activity

Sources & References

CNBC — Hegseth financial disclosure report

Ground News — the aggregator Nick used for the episode’s headlines https://ground.news/article/pete-hegseth-reports-at-least-31-million-in-cash-investments-and-bitcoin https://ground.news/article/us-senate-rejects-resolution-curbing-trumps-iran-war-powers https://ground.news/article/nato-summit-us-will-contribute-more-limited-resources-to-europe https://ground.news/article/us-and-iran-discuss-phased-deal-to-reopen-hormuz-and-end-us-blockade-reuters

Copernicus — satellite imagery Shane expects to confirm or rule out new strikes

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Reach out on Signal: @TheOrdersProject.76

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Thank you Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Nick G, A Dude On The Couch, Elizabeth Van Alstine, Elizabeth, DARK HUMOR IN THE USA, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Paro and Shane Yirak! Join me for my next live video in the app.