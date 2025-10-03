Banner & Backbone

Anti Fascist Book Club, E4 — Grievances of "What is Fascism?"

Members of the Banner & Backbone team - Nick Paro, Melissa Corrigan, Shane Yirak, and Ellie Leonard - welcome on the host of Freedom Over Fascism - Stephanie G Wilson, PhD - to discuss Grievances.
Show Notes

On Today's episode of the

Banner & Backbone
Anti Fascist Book Club
Nick Paro
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Shane Yirak
, and
Ellie Leonard
— welcome on our special guest and historian,
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
, to complete our discussion into What is Fascism? by going through the final section — Grievances.

This summary of fascism was written over 2 years ago by

Kristofer Goldsmith
and Task Force Butler. It is the perfect primer on identifying what fascism is, how it arises, and the needed ingredients.

What comes next?

Join us next week, 10/10 at 12:30pm, as we begin to dive into

Timothy Snyder
's On Tyranny — a guide and tool for us to learn from, actively applying the lessons to our own lives.

Contributor Links

Freedom Over Fascism
Freedom Over Fascism is written by Dr. Stephanie Gerber Wilson. She talks about history and culture of the United States, the history we've forgotten or is being willfully erased, and the imagination it'll take to build the Free America of our dreams.
By Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
The Panicked, Unpaid Writer
Rejected op-eds, personal musings, and my adventures as a middle-class mole dropped on my head in New York City, maneuvering the wild and incestuous world of film, publishing and journalism.
By Ellie Leonard
CounterStory Media
CounterStory Media exists to audit the narrative by giving voice to marginalized people, amplifying their stories, and sharing their truths.
By Melissa Corrigan, she/her
The Firebrand Project
The Firebrand Project A movement for thinkers, feelers, and fighters building the future. We expose the illusions that keep us compliant. And we carry the fire forward—with vision, courage, and purpose.
By Shane Yirak
Sick of this Shit with Nick
Hey y'all, welcome to Sick of this Shit and I'm Nick - I'm using poetry and Live discussions to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran's issues, men's issues, mental health, technology, and so much more.
By Nick Paro
Banner & Backbone
We are unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones to restore ethics, service, and integrity to the American ethos.

Banner & Backbone Authors' Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be donated to charities and foundations supporting Epstein victims or dedicated to renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Frederic Poag
|
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
~

