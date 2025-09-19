Banner & Backbone

Banner & Backbone

Banner & Backbone: Anti Fascist Book Club, E2

A recording from Banner & Backbone's live video
Banner & Backbone's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Melissa Corrigan, she/her's avatar
Shane Yirak's avatar
+1
Banner & Backbone
,
Nick Paro
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
, and 2 others
Sep 19, 2025
1
6
Transcript

Thank you

How did we get here?

Veterans Fighting Fascism, Antifascist Book Club

We are following the example of friend of the network, Kristofer Goldsmith, to provide every one of us with the knowledge and tools needed to go on the offensive against authoritarianism. The mission of the Book Club is to educate, organize, empower, and communicate practical resources and organization tips to transform knowledge into action.

Reading List

To prepare for each week, please read the selected book(s) and come prepared with questions!

Where to get your books?

  • Get locally: check your local library!

  • Order online: bookstore.org

September 26th:

October 3rd:

Guest Links

On Offense with Kris Goldsmith
Investigating extremism, analyzing politics, and offering insights and actions to strengthen democracy and justice.
By Kristofer Goldsmith
Find Out Podcast
Listen and Find Out.

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be donated to charities and foundations supporting Epstein victims or dedicated to renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Frederic Poag
|
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
~

