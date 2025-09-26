Banner & Backbone

Banner & Backbone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
12
12

Banner & Backbone: Anti Fascist Book Club, E3

A recording from Banner & Backbone's live video
Banner & Backbone's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Melissa Corrigan, she/her's avatar
Shane Yirak's avatar
Banner & Backbone
,
Nick Paro
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
, and
Shane Yirak
Sep 26, 2025
12
12
Share
Transcript

Show Notes

Today was an super relevant reading in our book club as we examined Loyalty. As Pete Hegseth has called to convene hundreds of generals in Washington DC, it’s not a wild assumption that this could be a gathering to gauge the level of loyalty from the highest military leaders, or even to unequivocally demand it. The world is watching.

Catch us next week as we dive into Grievance. From the text:

The fulcrum for the exercise of power, control, and the demands of loyalty is shared grievance. A fascists’ core motivating principle is the idea that “they have done this [insert grievance] to “us,” and now “we must not only protect ourselves,” but “we must fight back to preserve and reclaim what is rightfully ours!

If you’d like to read along, here’s the link: taskforcebutler.org/what-is-fascism

What’s next?

Contributor Links

Sick of this Shit with Nick
Hey y'all, welcome to Sick of this Shit and I'm Nick - I'm using poetry and Live discussions to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran's issues, men's issues, mental health, technology, and so much more.
By Nick Paro
CounterStory Media
CounterStory Media exists to audit the narrative by giving voice to marginalized people, amplifying their stories, and sharing their truths.
By Melissa Corrigan, she/her
The Firebrand Project
The Firebrand Project A movement for thinkers, feelers, and fighters building the future. We expose the illusions that keep us compliant. And we carry the fire forward—with vision, courage, and purpose.
By Shane Yirak

Thank you

Ellie Leonard
,
Yolanda D.
,
Mike Harkreader
,
Beth Cruz
,
Dmitry
,
Yanni Hamburger
,
Brushy 🦝📚
,
Susan J
,
Carrie
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be donated to charities and foundations supporting Epstein victims or dedicated to renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Frederic Poag
|
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
~

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Banner & Backbone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture