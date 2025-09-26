Banner & Backbone: Anti Fascist Book Club, E3

Show Notes

Today was an super relevant reading in our book club as we examined Loyalty. As Pete Hegseth has called to convene hundreds of generals in Washington DC, it’s not a wild assumption that this could be a gathering to gauge the level of loyalty from the highest military leaders, or even to unequivocally demand it. The world is watching.

Catch us next week as we dive into Grievance. From the text:

The fulcrum for the exercise of power, control, and the demands of loyalty is shared grievance. A fascists’ core motivating principle is the idea that “they have done this [insert grievance] to “us,” and now “we must not only protect ourselves,” but “we must fight back to preserve and reclaim what is rightfully ours!

If you’d like to read along, here’s the link: taskforcebutler.org/what-is-fascism

What’s next?

On 10/3, we will complete the reading and discussion of What is Fascism? by Task Force Butler.

On 10/10, we will begin our reading and discussion of On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder.

Contributor Links

Thank you

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be donated to charities and foundations supporting Epstein victims or dedicated to renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team