Banner & Backbone: Centering the American Discussion

A recording from Centered America and Banner & Backbone's live video
Banner & Backbone
,
Nick Paro
,
Lawrence Winnerman
, and 3 others
Sep 24, 2025
Show Notes

Today the

Banner & Backbone
team — with
Nick Paro
,
Lawrence Winnerman
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
, and
Shane Yirak
— welcome on the
Centered America
team — Sharad and Gavin — for an incredible discussion on the steps being taken by pro-democracy organizations to shift the Overton Window back to reality, re-centering the discussion in the U.S., and reigniting a civic understanding.

So what does it mean, and not mean, to be center the discussion?

  • It means putting people over power.

  • It means defending the Constitution.

  • It means discussing policy based on the principles of fairness and dignity.

  • It means all people are people and are due certain unalienable rights.

  • It does not mean capitulating to a fascist regime.

  • It does not mean leaving people behind or throwing people under the bus.

Creator Links

Please join us next Wednesday, 10/1, at 11am ET for our continuing discussion.

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be donated to charities and foundations supporting Epstein victims or dedicated to renewing American democracy.

