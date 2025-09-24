Banner & Backbone: Centering the American Discussion

Show Notes

Today the

team — with

,

,

, and

— welcome on the

team — Sharad and Gavin — for an incredible discussion on the steps being taken by pro-democracy organizations to shift the Overton Window back to reality, re-centering the discussion in the U.S., and reigniting a civic understanding.

So what does it mean, and not mean, to be center the discussion?

It means putting people over power.

It means defending the Constitution.

It means discussing policy based on the principles of fairness and dignity.

It means all people are people and are due certain unalienable rights.

It does not mean capitulating to a fascist regime.

It does not mean leaving people behind or throwing people under the bus.

Creator Links

Thank you

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into our live discussion today.

Please join us next Wednesday, 10/1, at 11am ET for our continuing discussion.

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be donated to charities and foundations supporting Epstein victims or dedicated to renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team