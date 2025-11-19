Vet Talk: Latest From Venezuela & Party Alignment

Show Notes
Today on’s Vet Talk, welcomes back the indomitable for a discussion into the latest developments around the Trump regime’s efforts to foment a war in Venezuela, the political realignments which are rapidly developing, the importance and practicality of a multi-party system, and the need to be reminded that the highest rank in the U.S. is that of VOTER.
It is time for Citizens to unite and rally behind new banners — restoring integrity, service, and ethics.
It is time for Citizens to remind public servants they serve the public interest — not corporate greed and private profit.
It is time for Citizens to remind themselves — we tell the Parties and Government when WE HOLD ELECTIONS, not the other way around. E are a country governed by the will of the People — not the will of the Party.
Actions You Can Take
Call your public servants on important issues:
Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:
Sign the Move-On Petitions:
Investigate Presidential Use of the Autopen for Pardons and Executive Actions
A Petition to End the Shutdown and Restore Representation: Remove Speaker Johnson
Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes
You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.
The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.