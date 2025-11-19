Banner and Backbone Media

Banner and Backbone Media

Transcript

Vet Talk: Latest From Venezuela & Party Alignment

A recording from Banner & Backbone Media's live video
Banner & Backbone Media's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Frederic Poag's avatar
Banner & Backbone Media
,
Nick Paro
, and
Frederic Poag
Nov 19, 2025

Show Notes

Today on

Banner & Backbone Media
’s Vet Talk,
Nick Paro
welcomes back the indomitable
Frederic Poag
for a discussion into the latest developments around the Trump regime’s efforts to foment a war in Venezuela, the political realignments which are rapidly developing, the importance and practicality of a multi-party system, and the need to be reminded that the highest rank in the U.S. is that of VOTER.

It is time for Citizens to unite and rally behind new banners — restoring integrity, service, and ethics.

It is time for Citizens to remind public servants they serve the public interest — not corporate greed and private profit.

It is time for Citizens to remind themselves — we tell the Parties and Government when WE HOLD ELECTIONS, not the other way around. E are a country governed by the will of the People — not the will of the Party.

Thank you

Shane Yirak
,
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
,
Beth Cruz
,
Robert Sawers
,
J’Lynn Davis
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Nick Paro
and
Frederic Poag
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Actions You Can Take

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Melissa Corrigan’s reporting on the Norfolk, VA Case is made possible by the support of
Centered America
&
Banner & Backbone
.

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective.

Support the efforts to Unmask Law Enforcement.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be dedicated to uplifting powerful voices and renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
~

© 2025 Banner and Backbone Media LLC
