Vet Talk: Unlawful Orders and Killings In The Caribbean with Bobby Jones

A recording from Banner & Backbone Media's live video
Banner & Backbone Media
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
Bobby Jones
Nick Paro
Dec 09, 2025

Vets in Review

Today’s Vet Talk is a special one —

Nick Paro
(representing
Banner & Backbone Media
) and
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
(representing
Blue Amp Media
Blue Amp
) welcome on retired Navy Commander,
Bobby Jones
, to discuss an incredible story Melissa broke this weekend — the U.S. Navy has deleted footage and evidence of the 2 survivors brought aboard the USS Iwo Jima after an October strike.

This is beyond serious — it is against all established doctrine, US Law of War, and International Humanitarian Laws.

Blue Amp Media
EXCLUSIVE: US Navy Deleted Video of October Boat Attack Survivors
On a crystal blue sea, multiple explosive assaults from the sky have blown small boats to pieces, almost always ending the lives of those on board…
Read more
2 days ago
Wounded and Unknown: Treatment and Release Procedures for "Unprivileged Belligerents"

Dec 4
Dec 4
Read full story

Thank you

Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
Cris
Carole
Stuart Cohen
Independent Voter 1
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
Nick Paro
Bobby Jones
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Actions You Can Take

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective.
Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
|
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
~

