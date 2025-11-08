Banner & Backbone

Banner & Backbone

Transcript

Vet Talk: Makings of Another USS Cole?

A recording from Banner & Backbone's live video
Banner & Backbone
,
Nick Paro
, and
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
Nov 08, 2025

Show Notes

Here are the list of the ships currently deployed to the SOUTHCOM theater (Caribbean, Central & South America) and how many personnel each carries. This represents 15,100 active duty military personnel from the US Navy and US Marine Corps who are currently deployed, including the entire FORD Strike Group who was pulled away from a routine MED deployment, leaving a vacuum of US presence there, and including ships who have been recently engaged in active naval combat with the Houthis off the coast of Yemen. Instead of resting and enjoying the holidays with their families, they are sitting off the coast of Venezuela for a mission that is unclear and unmotivating. USO information follows.

USS FORD- 4,500
USS JASON DUNHAM- 300
USS GRAVELY- 300
USS IWO JIMA- 4,500
USS SAN ANTONIO- 1,160
USS LAKE ERIE- 363
USS STOCKDALE- 380
USS GETTYSBURG- 350
USS WICHITA- 75
USS FORT LAUDERDALE- 1,100
USS MINNEAPOLIS ST PAUL- 98
USS SAMPSON- 300
[REDACTED FOR OPSEC]- 50 civilian sailors, ~170 military personnel
USS MAHAN- 300
USS WINSTON CHURCHILL- 200
USS BAINBRIDGE- 300
USS MITSCHER- 300
USS FORREST SHERMAN- 300
Sending USO care packages: it’s important to note that you cannot send care packages yourself unless you have the complete military address for a specific Sailor or Marine. The USO website has some options for donating and sending care packages from their Wishbook. Click here for more info.

USO CARE PACKAGE INFO

Actions You Can Take

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

