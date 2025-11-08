Vet Talk: Makings of Another USS Cole?

Show Notes

Here are the list of the ships currently deployed to the SOUTHCOM theater (Caribbean, Central & South America) and how many personnel each carries. This represents 15,100 active duty military personnel from the US Navy and US Marine Corps who are currently deployed, including the entire FORD Strike Group who was pulled away from a routine MED deployment, leaving a vacuum of US presence there, and including ships who have been recently engaged in active naval combat with the Houthis off the coast of Yemen. Instead of resting and enjoying the holidays with their families, they are sitting off the coast of Venezuela for a mission that is unclear and unmotivating. USO information follows.

USS FORD- 4,500

USS JASON DUNHAM- 300

USS GRAVELY- 300

USS IWO JIMA- 4,500

USS SAN ANTONIO- 1,160

USS LAKE ERIE- 363

USS STOCKDALE- 380

USS GETTYSBURG- 350

USS WICHITA- 75

USS FORT LAUDERDALE- 1,100

USS MINNEAPOLIS ST PAUL- 98

USS SAMPSON- 300

[REDACTED FOR OPSEC]- 50 civilian sailors, ~170 military personnel

USS MAHAN- 300

USS WINSTON CHURCHILL- 200

USS BAINBRIDGE- 300

USS MITSCHER- 300

USS FORREST SHERMAN- 300

//

Sending USO care packages: it’s important to note that you cannot send care packages yourself unless you have the complete military address for a specific Sailor or Marine. The USO website has some options for donating and sending care packages from their Wishbook. Click here for more info.

USO CARE PACKAGE INFO

