Banner and Backbone Media

Banner and Backbone Media

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Vet Talk: The Age of The Drone State

Nick Paro and Melissa Corrigan continue our coverage of Flock Safety and dive into the appearance of 3 Flock drones over Norfolk, VA.
Banner & Backbone's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Melissa Corrigan, she/her's avatar
Banner & Backbone
,
Nick Paro
, and
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
Nov 13, 2025

Disclaimer: We are in no way a danger to ourselves or others. We are in no way having any ideations of self harm or harming others. We are in no way promoting or suggesting any type of violent action towards these tech companies, the cities and law enforcement agencies that contract with them, or any agency of local, state, or federal law enforcement. We insist our readers maintain a nonviolent position of resistance.

Melissa’s Recording

See Related Reporting

Palantalk

Palantalk, E8: Flocking Around

Banner & Backbone, Nick Paro, and 2 others
·
Oct 6
Palantalk, E8: Flocking Around

Disclaimer: We are in no way a danger to ourselves or others. We are in no way having any ideations of self harm or harming others. We are in no way promoting or suggesting any type of violent action towards these tech companies, the cities and law enforcement agencies that contract with them, or any agency of local, state, or federal law enforcement.

Read full story
Palantalk

Palantalk, E11: A State of Surveillance

Banner & Backbone, Shane Yirak, and 2 others
·
Nov 4
Palantalk, E11: A State of Surveillance

Disclaimer: We are in no way a danger to ourselves or others. We are in no way having any ideations of self harm or harming others. We are in no way promoting or suggesting any type of violent action towards these tech companies, the cities and law enforcement agencies that contract with them, or any agency of local, state, or federal law enforcement.

Read full story

Thank you

Patricia Lafond Valade
,
Pat
,
Lana Foley
,
CicifromCincy
,
Jill Branton
, and many others for tuning into
Banner & Backbone
’s live video with
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
and
Nick Paro
! Join us for our next live video in the app.

Actions You Can Take

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and feed America:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective.

Support the efforts to Unmask Law Enforcement.

Support Banner & Backbone now for only $5 a month or $50 annually!

All profits will be dedicated to uplifting powerful voices and renewing American democracy.

Banner & Backbone Team

~
Lawrence Winnerman
|
Nick Paro
|
Ellie Leonard
|
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
|
Shane Yirak
|
Walter Rhein
~

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Banner and Backbone Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture