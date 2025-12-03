Vet Talk: Wounded and Unknown

Show Notes

discuss some of the latest updates, reporting, and news about the 2 “unidentified belligerents” who were detained and released to their home countries (Ecuador and Columbia) without the proper governing procedures being followed. Additionally, Nick and Melissa briefly discuss the “kill them all” order given by Pete Hegseth which resulted in a September 2nd strike occurring against a vessel leaving 2 survivors who were subsequently killed in a (more than likely) illegally ordered secondary strike.

The discussion focuses in on two main areas:

are aiming to bring you the needed information so that you, as a Citizen, can go on offense to protect and defend our nation and the Constitution.

The most impactful thing you can do right now as a Citizen? Call your Senators and Representatives — especially if they are Veterans or on an applicable committee. You can easily use 5calls.org to look up your Senators and Representative’s phone numbers. Then, openly support efforts in the Congressional Committees — both in the House and Senate — to ensure there is a full and complete public investigation into all of the illegal strikes occurring in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

We demand accountability. For people like Pete “kill them all” Hegseth and those unwilling to uphold their Oaths — accountability is coming.

Now go on offense so we can protect and progress our nation to one where we are can finally be the land of the free and home of the brave.

Actions You Can Take

Call your public servants on important issues:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Banner & Backbone Authors' Notes

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

