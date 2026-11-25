Brief Briefs

ProPublica reports the Pentagon is weighing a $15 billion loan to Hadrian Automation, a defense startup whose investors include Donald Trump Jr.’s firm, 1789 Capital. The Pentagon disputes the $15 billion figure and calls the talks early [1].

Read plainly, the law caps the federal share of a direct loan at 20 percent of a project’s capital, so at ProPublica’s figure at least $60 billion would have to come from outside the federal government [1][6].

The same week, Rep. Jamie Raskin, the incoming House Judiciary chair, demanded two years of records from Hadrian and three other 1789 Capital companies [3].

ProPublica reported on Nov. 24 that the Pentagon is considering a $15 billion loan to Hadrian Automation, a California startup with financial ties to Donald Trump Jr., based on interviews and records it reviewed [1]. If approved, the loan would be almost twice the value of the whole company, based on estimates from a financing round this summer, and 10 times the size of the largest deal in the Pentagon’s recent lending spree [1].

A Pentagon spokesperson called the discussions “early stages” and disputed that the potential deal was for $15 billion [1]. That number comes from one outlet’s reading of documents that haven’t been made public, so I treat it as ProPublica’s figure, not a settled one.

What Happened

Hadrian pitches factories that use AI and robots to make precision parts for defense, aerospace and other industries [1]. According to Pentagon documents ProPublica reviewed, the loan would pay for a dozen “automated factories” built with other defense companies, and possibly commercial ones, to expand production of munitions, drones and other equipment [1]. The military has been short of some munitions because of the wars in Ukraine and Iran, though ProPublica says it’s unclear whether the factories target those shortages [1].

An administration official told ProPublica that Hadrian reached out to the Pentagon proposing the loan and that “It is at an extremely early stage.” [1] The documents mention the “White House and DoW leadership’s expressed need for advanced manufacturing,” and ProPublica says it’s unclear whether the White House played any role [1]. DoW is the Department of War, a secondary name the administration uses for the Defense Department [7].

1789 Capital, which Trump Jr. joined as a partner after his father won in November 2024, invested in Hadrian in 2025 and again in a round announced in August [1]. A 1789 spokesperson said the firm holds a “minority stake,” without giving its size [1]. Hadrian was valued at almost $8 billion in that August round, up from $1.6 billion earlier in the year, according to figures in Raskin’s letters reported by The Guardian [2].

The loan would come through the Office of Strategic Capital, a Pentagon lending unit that has been issuing a run of loans, including $450 million to three space companies this fall [4]. For fiscal 2026, Congress gave the office $97.8 million to subsidize up to $4.4 billion in loans, loan guarantees and technical assistance [7]. The Pentagon’s fiscal 2027 request asks for $20 billion in mandatory funding for the same program [4][7].

Hadrian’s own federal record is short. The Army’s contract with Hadrian, W911RQ26CA011, shows $39.2 million obligated on March 17, 2026, and another $40.2 million added on July 23 for “advanced manufacturing at Red River Army Depot,” for $79.4 million committed, not paid, as of July 23 [5]. Hadrian also announced a Navy deal for submarine parts in March, which ProPublica says the Navy committed up to $900 million to [1]. The Army contract is the only Hadrian record I found in the federal contract database [5], so the Navy money may run through another company or vehicle.

On Nov. 23, Raskin sent letters to Hadrian, Juul Labs, Polymarket and GrabAGun asking for two years of communications with 1789 Capital [3]. Raskin wrote that Hadrian received nearly $1 billion in Navy and Army contracts in March, its first federal contracts, after bringing 1789 on as an investor [3]. The Guardian breaks that down as the $900 million Navy commitment and an $80 million Army contract [2], though only $39.2 million of the Army money was committed in March [5].

Raskin’s letters also note that Hadrian’s CEO, Chris Power, gave nearly $500,000 to the Republican National Committee and its legal fund in July [2]. The Pentagon says outside affiliations, investors and political connections “play absolutely no role” in its funding decisions [1]. 1789’s lawyer, Bill Burck, called Raskin’s letters “personal attacks untethered to actual evidence.” [3]

Why It Matters

If the factories deliver, the forces now short of some munitions could gain, though ProPublica says it’s unclear whether these factories target those shortages [1]. If Hadrian can’t repay, the loss falls on taxpayers. Pentagon staff raised their own concerns in the documents, including whether Hadrian can expand and hire fast enough [1].

Competitors carry risk too. Former officials told ProPublica that other businesses could challenge whether Hadrian wins work on its merits or because taxpayers need the loan repaid [1]. The former Defense Department officials ProPublica spoke with describe a loop: the government lends a young contractor money to grow, then presumably awards it contracts, which pay back the loan [1].

Congress’s fiscal 2026 appropriation backs up to about $4.4 billion in lending by this office [7]. The 2025 reconciliation law gave it another $1 billion, available through Sept. 30, 2029, to subsidize up to $100 billion in loans and guarantees for covered technologies, a list that includes advanced manufacturing [7].

A $15 billion loan to one startup, at ProPublica’s disputed figure, would be more than three times the 2026 appropriation’s capacity and about 15 percent of that reconciliation ceiling [1][7].

The statute sets the limits. An eligible investment must be in a listed technology category and must not be “a technology that solely has defense applications” [6]. The Pentagon document describing the Hadrian loan says the factories could “pivot rapidly to commercial applications.” [1]

For a direct loan, “not less than 80 percent of the total capital” for the technology must come from non-federal sources [6]. The Secretary must notify the congressional defense committees within 30 days after the office uses a loan or guarantee, and the authority to make new loans expires Oct. 1, 2028 [6][7].

Our Read

Read plainly, the law caps the federal share of a direct loan at 20 percent of the capital for the technology [6]. At $15 billion, at least $60 billion would have to come from outside the federal government, several times what Hadrian was worth in August [2][6]. That assumes a direct loan to Hadrian, under a subsection that is unchanged in the current Code (10 U.S.C. 149(d)).

Either the deal is structured some other way, the figure is wrong, as the Pentagon says, or the office would be stretching the statute. Congress has to ask before signing, not after. The current law says a signed loan or guarantee agreement is “conclusively presumed” to comply with the section (10 U.S.C. 149(e)(10)), and the 30-day notice only tells the defense committees once that has happened [6].

The dual-use bar is the softer test. A factory the Pentagon’s own paperwork says can pivot to commercial work, run by a company that sells to aerospace too, likely clears a “solely defense” bar on paper [1][6]. What that doesn’t answer is the interdependence former officials described to ProPublica, with the government as both lender and, presumably, a major customer [1]. Once the same government is both your bank and a big buyer, nobody outside can tell a good contract decision from a decision to protect the loan.

The strongest argument for the deal is real. The munitions shortage is documented, though ProPublica says it’s not yet clear these factories are aimed at it, and an automated factory network is the kind of bet a dual-use lender was built to make [1]. But the timing record, which runs from 1789’s stake to first federal contracts to a loan proposal, shows sequence, not influence. Raskin’s letters are a case being built by a party to the fight, and none of the reporting so far shows a call or a meeting that moved this deal. That evidence is what January’s oversight would have to find.

The Other Side

A Pentagon spokesperson said multibillion-dollar deals with other companies had been agreed to but not yet announced [1]. 1789 Capital said it does not get involved in government contracts its portfolio companies seek, and called Hadrian a company rebuilding “domestic industrial capacity” [1].

Trump Jr.’s lawyer, Alan Garten, said his client “has never sought to influence government policies, regulations or decisions to advance or benefit his personal business interests.” [1] Hadrian did not respond to ProPublica’s requests for comment, and had not responded to the AP about Raskin’s letter [1][3]. I did not reach Hadrian for this brief.

Watch For

Democrats take control of both chambers in January, and Raskin is expected to chair the House Judiciary Committee [1][2].

A Nov. 20 executive order directs federal contractors to consult the administration about congressional inquiries, which AP says could complicate Hadrian’s answer to Raskin [3].

Whether the Pentagon names the figure it is weighing, and whether it notifies the congressional defense committees within 30 days of any loan, as the statute requires [1][6].

Call your representative and senators and ask one thing: before any Office of Strategic Capital agreement with Hadrian is signed, will they demand the loan’s actual size and how it meets the 80 percent rule?

Open questions: If the Pentagon says $15 billion is wrong, what number is it weighing? And how would a loan that size meet the law’s rule that 80 percent of the capital come from outside the federal government?

Related Reading

Sources

Compiled from 7 sources across 7 outlets. Source text as of Nov 25, 2026.

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