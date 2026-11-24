Brief Briefs

In March, GEO Group valued its Tacoma immigration jail at $67 million, a depreciated book value, according to ICE records obtained by The Intercept [1].

This month the federal government bought the same facility for $453 million, and GEO keeps running it under a 10-year, $1.5 billion contract [1][2].

Federal ownership adds a legal obstacle to Washington state’s years-long effort to inspect the jail [2].

The Intercept reported Monday that GEO Group valued the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, Washington, at $67 million in March 2026, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) records it obtained [1]. The federal government paid GEO $453 million for the facility this month, almost seven times that figure [1]. Neither ICE nor GEO responded to the Intercept’s questions about the price [1].

What Happened

GEO announced the sale on Nov. 18 [2][4]. The center, built in 2004 and bought by GEO in 2005, holds roughly 1,600 beds, and GEO will keep operating it under a 10-year, $1.5 billion contract signed weeks earlier [2]. GEO expects about $340 million from the sale after taxes and fees [2]. The company plans to use the money, with operating cash, to buy back $500 million of its own stock [3].

The $67 million is not a market appraisal. GEO calculated it by subtracting annual depreciation from the facility’s original value of $109 million, and submitted it to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under its ICE contract, according to the Intercept [1]. Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s office said the City of Tacoma assessed the property at just under $72.6 million [3]. One of the Intercept story’s authors, Andrew Free, was a lawyer for detainees in a past wage lawsuit against GEO over the same facility, which the Intercept disclosed [1].

Rep. Emily Randall, D-Wash., called the operations deal “a no-bid contract for $1.5 billion” [3]. GEO said the contract was awarded under an active federal procurement [3].

This isn’t the only purchase. Last month, GEO sold its 1,940-bed facility in Adelanto, California, to DHS for $950 million [2]. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., the incoming chair of the Senate Homeland Security committee, opened a probe this month into ICE’s $495 million purchase of a CoreCivic detention center, the Intercept reported [1].

Why It Matters

Taxpayers own the building now, and they’re also paying GEO to run it [2]. A Government Accountability Office report released this month said ICE “did not manage detention facility investments in accordance with DHS acquisition practices, which include the development of life-cycle cost estimates,” according to the Intercept [1].

For the people detained there, the question is oversight. Washington state has tried for years to inspect the facility under a 2023 law, and GEO has refused, OPB reported [2]. The state Department of Health has received thousands of complaints about the center but can’t investigate them [2]. Federal ownership adds a legal obstacle to inspections, since state laws can’t unduly regulate federal activities [2].

Our Read

The $67 million figure is an accounting number, and I’d rather say that plainly than let it do more work than it can. A depreciated book value can understate what a working jail sells for. But the city assessment Jayapal’s office cites lands in the same range, and ICE hasn’t put out the appraisal behind $453 million. Until it does, the gap is the story.

The deal structure is the part that should bother anyone who cares about the budget. GEO gets a lump sum for the building and keeps a decade of operating revenue on top. The government takes on ownership costs, and GEO’s chair has called federal ownership “the logical solution” to trouble with state regulation, according to the Intercept [1]. That reads like a sale designed around oversight as much as capacity.

The Other Side

DHS said the purchase was made “to strengthen America’s ability to enforce its immigration laws and carry out the American people’s mandate for mass deportations” [2]. “The site gives ICE immediate capacity to detain and remove those who have no legal right to remain, protecting American communities and restoring the integrity of our borders without waiting years for new construction,” a DHS spokesperson said, adding that ICE facilities are regularly audited and inspected by outside agencies [2]. ICE officials told GAO investigators they don’t expect the purchases to save money but that ownership helps “in locations where state governments may resist expanded detention efforts,” according to the Intercept [1].

Watch For

Nov. 30: the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals hears Washington’s inspection case against GEO [2].

GEO says it’s negotiating to sell up to three more facilities to ICE before the end of 2026, with no deal final [3].

If you live in Washington’s 6th or 7th District, ask Rep. Randall’s or Rep. Jayapal’s office to request ICE’s appraisal for the Tacoma purchase and to put it on the record [3].

Open questions: What appraisal did ICE rely on to set $453 million? Who at DHS signed off on the price?

Sources

Compiled from 4 sources across 4 outlets. Source text as of Nov 24, 2026.

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