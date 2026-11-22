Brief Briefs

Geneva talks agreed to “elaborate” rules on autonomous weapons by 2028, not to negotiate a binding treaty [2].

The U.S. had proposed five more years of work toward a non-binding instrument, according to Newsweek [6].

Also this weekend: a new executive order tells federal contractors to notify the White House when Congress asks about their work [7].

The 128 countries in the UN’s Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons agreed in Geneva on Saturday to “elaborate” an accord on lethal autonomous weapons over the next two years, not to negotiate a binding treaty [2]. Nearly 100 nations had pushed for swift, legally binding rules, and key arms producers, including the United States, Russia and Israel, opposed that push [2]. The target for new rules on weapons that can select and kill a target without a human making the final call is 2028 [2][3].

What Happened

The talks ran through the night and ended just before 5 a.m. on Saturday [1]. They were the convention’s Seventh Review Conference, which ran from Nov. 16 [6] and meets only once every five years, NPR noted [5].

Julien Thoeni, the Swiss diplomat who chaired it, said some countries rejected the word “negotiate,” so the agreed text refers to the “elaboration” of an instrument [2]. According to the Guardian, the mandate asks countries “to elaborate by consensus,” an instrument that may not carry any legal obligations [1].

Russia was the procedural spoiler. Decisions under the convention require the agreement of all member states [2]. Diplomats said Russia’s objections over procedure led to some formal sessions being called off [2]. Diplomats inside the negotiations told the Guardian that Russia had been deliberately filibustering, “as opposed to the US delegates, who had been seeking a path to reach a consensus statement” [1].

The U.S. wanted a slower, softer track than the one it got. In a Nov. 4 working paper, Washington proposed five more years of work by the convention’s expert group toward a nonbinding instrument, according to Newsweek [6]. The chair had proposed a two-year mandate to negotiate a legally binding protocol, Reuters reported [4]. The final deal kept the two-year clock and dropped the word “negotiate” [2].

The U.S. was not alone. The Guardian lists South Korea, Japan, Turkey, the UK, France and Germany among the defense-tech powers that resisted being bound by a new law and preferred a nonbinding agreement [1]. NPR’s count from the start of the conference put France and Germany among at least 50 countries calling for a strict timetable to agree binding rules [5]. The two accounts differ on France and Germany, and I’m reporting both.

Why It Matters

These are not future weapons. Semi-autonomous, AI-assisted weapons have already been used in Ukraine, Sudan and the Middle East, Reuters reported [4]. NPR reported that the AI-assisted weapons used in Ukraine and Gaza are still controlled remotely by humans [5]. The fight in Geneva was over whether that human stays in the loop by law or by policy.

The risk lands on civilians and on soldiers trying to surrender. Under the Geneva Conventions, soldiers who are wounded or surrendering can no longer be targeted, and the Red Cross worries autonomous weapons cannot tell them apart from fighters [5]. Georgia Hinds, a legal adviser at the International Committee of the Red Cross, told Al Jazeera there is “a fundamental ethical concern with having what are essentially these life-and-death decisions determined by programming, determined by an algorithm” [3]. Human Rights Watch has warned these weapons could create gaps in accountability when attacks go wrong [6].

The Other Side

The U.S. maintains that existing international humanitarian law already applies to autonomous weapons and that a new treaty is unnecessary, Newsweek reported [6]. Its working paper argues that nonbinding rules can be adopted and updated faster as technology changes, and that a treaty would create separate legal regimes for countries that ratify it and countries that don’t [6]. The paper says “appropriate use of autonomous functions can enhance the implementation of existing prohibitions and restrictions in [international humanitarian law] and reduce the risks to civilians as compared to weapons without such capabilities” [6].

The U.S. also said human control over autonomous weapons came up in meetings between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Apec summit, the Guardian reported [1]. The chair called the outcome a significant step: “It shows that even in today’s deeply divided world, multilateral diplomacy can still deliver concrete results” [2].

I did not request comment for this brief. Newsweek said it contacted the State Department on Nov. 16, and its story does not include a reply [6].

My Read

The U.S. lost on the clock and won on the substance. It did not get five years [4][6]. It also did not have to agree to negotiate anything binding, which was the point of its working paper [2][6]. Because the convention decides by consensus, Russia’s stalling set the pace, and every state that preferred voluntary rules kept that option open without having to block anything in public.

The U.S. case for voluntary rules, set out above, points to a real problem with arms treaties: they split countries into those that ratify and those that don’t. NPR points to landmines: the U.S. did not ratify the Ottawa Convention, “although it did, over time, stop deploying them and reduce its stockpiles” [5]. My inference from that one case: a binding rule can set a standard that moves even a country outside it. A voluntary one has less pull.

What the record leaves out is the evidence. Washington says autonomy can reduce risks to civilians [6]. Nothing in the coverage I reviewed shows the testing data behind that claim.

Watch For

The convention’s work to elaborate an autonomous-weapons instrument, aimed at 2028 [3].

Call your House member’s and senators’ offices and ask whether they will press the administration, whose working paper proposed five more years toward a nonbinding instrument [6], to back binding limits on weapons that kill without a human decision.

Also This Weekend: Can the White House Gatekeep What Contractors Tell Congress?

A second story from the same weekend is about who gets to question the companies that build for the Pentagon and the rest of the government.

Trump signed an executive order late Friday directing federal contractors to tell the White House when Congress asks about their work with the executive branch, and to potentially withhold what the White House deems privileged [9]. The order requires contractors to “immediately” notify the White House and their contracting agency of “any pending or future congressional request,” and it covers subcontractors too [7]. If a contractor doesn’t comply, agencies “shall consider” steps including “the potential termination or cancellation of contracts and the potential debarment or suspension of contractors” [7].

The reach is wide. Democrats have made government contracts one of their top investigative targets, noting federal money flowing to companies linked with Trump’s family, “particularly at the Pentagon,” the Associated Press reported [8]. The AP put the number of businesses covered in the tens of thousands [8]; ABC, citing Bloomberg Government, put it at roughly 100,000 companies plus subcontractors [10].

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., called the order “totally unprecedented and blatantly unlawful” [8]. He said in a statement quoted by MS NOW that Congress has a duty to investigate “waste, fraud, kickbacks, shakedowns and corruption choking the government and driving up costs” [9].

The other side. In a fact sheet, the White House framed the order as “protecting executive privileges from congressional overreach” [8]. The order argues that without confidentiality, “agencies and the White House will be chilled from sharing sensitive information with contractors, which will stymie the operation of critical Government programs” [7].

My read. The order does not touch Congress’s power directly. It works through the contract. For a defense company whose main customer is the government, a threat to its contracts is the strongest lever there is, and it arrives before any court decides who is right. Whether executive privilege reaches communications with outside parties is in dispute and may end up in court, MS NOW reported [9]. Until then, the pressure sits on the company, not on the White House.

The people who lose are the ones paying for those contracts. My read: if a contractor goes quiet, taxpayers, and the service members those Pentagon contracts are supposed to equip, wait longer for answers about where the money went.

Watch for the Office of Management and Budget’s guidance on contractor compliance, which the order requires but gives no date for [7]. Also watch January: Democrats, who won both chambers in this month’s midterms, take over Congress then [8][9], and whether they keep questioning defense contractors who cite this order.

Related Reading

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Sources

Compiled from 10 sources across 9 outlets. Source text as of Nov 22, 2026.

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