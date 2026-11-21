Brief Briefs

Sen. Mark Warner says the only way to renew Section 702 this year is to attach it to a larger bill. He didn’t say which one. [1]

Reform groups say putting it in the defense bill would force lawmakers to choose between the defense bill and ending warrantless searches of Americans’ data, with no separate vote on a warrant. [2][3]

Existing court orders keep collection going until March 17, 2027, and the Prospect calls that roughly the deadline for Congress to renew the law. [1][5]

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said this week that the only way to renew Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) this year is to attach it to a larger bill. “We need FISA,” he said. “I think the only way to get it done is if it gets attached to something, at this point. But none of this gets easier in a new Congress.” [1]

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which shares jurisdiction over the law, told The Intercept he doubts a renewal can pass this year. “I don’t think that’s realistic,” Durbin said. [1]

What Happened

Section 702 covers the collection of communications of non-U.S. persons believed to be outside the United States, and information about Americans can be swept up along the way and later searched. [8] The law expired in June, but existing court orders let the National Security Agency and other agencies keep collecting foreign communications until March 17, 2027. [1]

When I wrote about this on Nov. 13, Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, was urging a lame-duck renewal. He told The Hill he had warned senior administration officials to get it done in the lame duck because “it’s going to be a very different 702 that gets reauthorized in the first quarter of next year.” [4] What’s new is that Warner, vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, now says renewal has to ride on a larger bill, though he didn’t say which one. [1]

The bills Congress treats as must-pass this year are the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a bill to replace the government funding law, which expires Dec. 11. [1] The NDAA is in a House-Senate conference committee, and according to the American Prospect, negotiators are getting pressure from intelligence hawks to add Section 702 to the final conference report. [5] The Prospect also reports that Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., described that NDAA strategy to Politico, and that Democratic intelligence hawks have not said whether they would support using the NDAA. [5] The ranking Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee told Punchbowl News he opposes adding FISA to the defense bill, according to The Intercept. [1]

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton testified at a hearing Tuesday that the lapse hadn’t caused a substantial decline in the number of foreign communications collected, according to The Intercept. [1] He argued the law still needs to be renewed soon so internet communication companies don’t refuse to comply. [1]

The House has already passed its version. On April 29, it voted 235-191 to attach a Section 702 reauthorization, running to April 30, 2029, to an unrelated Senate bill, S. 1318. [8] The Congressional Research Service summary lists monthly reviews by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence of every FBI search for a U.S. person’s information, criminal penalties for knowingly violating the search rules, and approval of those searches by FBI attorneys instead of supervisors. [8] The same bill bars the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency. [8] On June 5, the Senate voted 47-52 against taking it up. [8]

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who has held up past renewals, told The Intercept he has never felt so close to real reform. [1]“I think we’ve now got a huge following on both sides of the aisle,” Wyden said. [1] Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, both New York Democrats, have not said whether they support a renewal this year. [1]

Why It Matters

Under Section 702, the government can use Americans’ personal information without a warrant to search for their communications with foreign targets. [3] Here is what that looks like in practice. In March, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court objected to search filters that let intelligence analysts pull Americans’ messages from intercepted data without the approvals, written justifications or records the law requires, according to WIRED; the ruling is still secret. [9]A FISA court opinion declassified last year described an FBI “participants filter” that let agents select people in contact with surveillance targets and read their messages, WIRED reports. [9] Those are Americans whose only link to the program is that they communicated with someone the government was watching abroad.

Privacy hawks on the left and right want a warrant requirement before agents can review information collected on Americans. [4] The House-passed bill’s CRS summary lists no warrant requirement among its changes. [8]

On Nov. 12, 27 groups led by Demand Progress asked congressional leaders to keep a 702 renewal out of the NDAA. [3]The Electronic Frontier Foundation, one of the signers, quoted the letter in a Nov. 20 post. [2] “Adding language in the NDAA conference to reauthorize Section 702 that has not been fully debated and voted on would be a serious procedural and substantive failure, and a betrayal of the democratic process,” the letter says. [2][3] Congress used the NDAA the same way in 2023, when it passed a short-term 702 extension over objections from civil liberties groups and some lawmakers. [3]

There’s an oversight gap, too. According to the Prospect, citing an April 2026 staff report from the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, the DNI and the attorney general have submitted semiannual 702 compliance reports 30 through 33 to Congress without declassifying any of them. [5] The Prospect also reports they missed a Sept. 13 statutory deadline to declassify the March 2026 FISA court opinion on those search filters. [5][9]

Our Read

The vehicle shapes the vote. On a standalone bill, a member who wants a warrant can at least push for a recorded vote on an amendment, though leadership can block it: the House took up S. 1318 under a closed rule. [8] The Prospect reports members of Congress had no chance to vote on those reforms this year. [5] If 702 rides in the NDAA conference report, a member who wants a warrant vote is left mostly with one move: vote against the whole defense bill. That’s the choice the coalition letter describes. [2][3] Warner didn’t name a bill, but if his larger bill turns out to be the NDAA, the warrant question likely never gets its own vote. [1]

The timing argument cuts the other way from how it’s being sold. The court orders run to March 17. [1] Himes, who said he wasn’t judging whether that’s good or bad, told The Hill that “the 702 that gets reauthorized with a Democratic House and Senate is going to be a very different 702 that gets reauthorized in the lame-duck.” [4] Clayton testified the lapse hasn’t substantially reduced the number of foreign communications collected, according to The Intercept. [1] Supporters’ stronger point is that providers could stop complying once the orders lapse in March. [1][4] Goitein of the Brennan Center, part of the coalition, says a new government filing extends the existing orders until the FISA court rules, and the Prospect notes Congress could also briefly extend the current certifications. [5] Put those together and the case for doing this in December isn’t mainly about a gap in collection. It’s about which Congress writes the rules. Supporters are entitled to argue the current Congress should, but they should argue it on those terms.

What’s missing from the record is the text. None of the reporting I’ve read includes NDAA conference language on 702; as of Oct. 26, neither chamber’s version of the defense bill included it, WIRED reported. [9] The compliance reports Congress would use to judge the program haven’t been declassified either. [5] I’d want both on the table before anyone votes.

The Other Side

Supporters say the program is well run and the risk is real. Himes calls Section 702 the nation’s “most rigorously overseen” intelligence program, according to the Prospect. [5] Clayton, Attorney General Todd Blanche and CIA Director John Ratcliffe wrote congressional leaders that any delay would put “the lives of both Americans in the homeland and our troops stationed abroad at risk in the heightened threat environment,” the Prospect reports. [5]

The Hill reports the government risks that phone and communications companies won’t comply with requests once the court’s authorization expires in March. [4] Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Strauss Center Director Adam Klein argued in The Wall Street Journal that waiting past the lame duck “is risky” because officials may not have enough time to “seek new court orders before the current ones expire,” as the Prospect summarizes it. [5] Elizabeth Goitein of the Brennan Center disputes that: “The moment that the government files an application for new certifications, that filing extends the existing certifications until the FISA court has the chance to rule.” [5]

I did not contact Warner, Himes or the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for this overnight brief. Their positions here come from their on-the-record comments.

Watch For

Dec. 11: the current government funding law expires, and its replacement is one of the must-pass bills in play. [1]

The NDAA conference report, expected in the coming weeks, per the Prospect. [5]

March 17, 2027: the date existing court orders for 702 collection run out. [1]

Ask your House member and both senators one question: will they vote for an NDAA conference report that carries Section 702 without a recorded vote on a warrant amendment? Read the House-passed version on Congress.gov first. [8]

Open questions: If collection hasn’t substantially dropped since June, what is the emergency that requires the defense bill? Who in the NDAA conference is carrying the 702 language, and will they say so on the record?

Also Today: Does the Pentagon Have a Plan to Refill Its Munitions?

What happened. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) released a study Thursday finding that the Defense Department has no “overarching plan” to set, reach or measure long-term munitions production goals. [6] “DOD does not have an overarching plan or designated and empowered leadership to improve munition inventories and meet its munitions requirements,” the report says. [6] It is an unclassified version of a classified GAO report completed in September, and it doesn’t name which munitions are short. [7]

Pentagon officials acknowledged shortages of some critical munitions to GAO analysts, according to Stars and Stripes. [7] Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other officials have denied a munitions shortage, Defense One and Stars and Stripes report. [6][7] GAO also found the Army’s push to make about 100,000 artillery rounds a month was driven by shortages from supporting Ukraine and other allies, not by U.S. military requirements. [7]

Our read. The Pentagon’s acquisition office agreed it needs an overarching plan, and officials acknowledged shortages of some critical munitions to GAO, while the department’s leadership says there’s no shortage. [6][7] Both can’t be the whole story. A department that can’t tie what it buys to what it needs can’t tell Congress, or the troops depending on those stockpiles, whether the next request is the right size. I couldn’t capture the GAO report itself overnight, so the quotes here come from Defense One and Stars and Stripes. [6][7]

The other side. David Cadman, the Pentagon’s acting deputy for acquisitions, wrote: “We agree with the need for an overarching framework that better integrates munition requirements, inventory levels, production, resources, and long-term objectives,” and said the department “already executes many elements” of the recommendation. [6] A Pentagon spokesperson, who declined to be named, told Defense One the military is “fully equipped to strike at the time and place of the President’s choosing…while preserving a deep, ready stockpile to defend our people and interests.” [6]

Related Reading

Sources

Compiled from 9 sources across 9 outlets. Source text as of Nov 21, 2026; this article is flagged for review if any cited source is later updated by its publisher.

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