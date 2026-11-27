Brief Briefs

Reuters, citing anonymous sources, reports hackers breached the Air Force’s Cloud One platform; who did it and whether data was taken are unknown [1].

Cloud One hosts pay and personnel systems, air defense data feeds and munitions tracking [1].

Leidos won a task order worth up to $454.9 million to support the platform in December 2025 [2].

Hackers breached Cloud One, the Air Force’s flagship cloud computing platform, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters, which reported the breach on Friday [1]. Reuters could not establish who the hackers were, the full scope of the intrusion or whether any data was stolen [1]. The Air Force told Reuters it “does not comment on the security posture, vulnerabilities or operational status of specific networks and systems,” adding that it “continuously take[s] prudent measures to protect Department (of the Air Force) information, systems and mission capabilities” [1].

The Guardian carried the story the same day, crediting Reuters for its reporting rather than its own sources [5]. So for now this is one news organization’s reporting, built on anonymous sources. All five people Reuters spoke with did so on condition of anonymity [1].

This matters because of what runs on Cloud One. The platform hosts applications that manage personnel data and pay, logistics and maintenance [1]. For airmen whose personnel and pay applications run on the platform, the honest answer today is that Reuters could not establish whether any data was stolen, and the Air Force isn’t commenting [1].

It also carries the Cloud-Based Command and Control system, which collates air defense radar and other data feeds from across North America, and the Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System, which tracks bombs and missiles at more than 200 Air Force locations [1].

What Reuters reports

The intrusion was discovered within the past month or so, during work to upgrade the system, two of the sources said [1]. One source said the intruders exploited a software vulnerability to reach the control plane [1]. That source compared the control plane to a universal remote: in theory, someone with that access could check the operational status of military aircraft or the movement of spare parts [1].

Reuters adds that it was unclear whether the hackers did any of that [1]. Reuters also could not identify the specific vulnerability [1].

Investigators called in Cyber Command to assess the damage, one source said [1]. Cyber Command did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment [1].

The disruption

According to Reuters’ sources, efforts to migrate back-office applications to Cloud One have been paused [1]. Updates to applications already on the platform were blocked, so Air Force personnel couldn’t apply fixes just as a new batch of serious software vulnerabilities was being disclosed across the industry [1]. A fifth source said some users had their administrator rights revoked [1].

Cloud One’s own leadership had made big claims about the platform. In a 2023 commentary in FedScoop, they cited a “100% success rate” against what they called a “staggering” number of attempts to break in [1].

Who runs it

SAIC was the prime contractor for Cloud One until 2025, when Leidos took over, Reuters reports [1]. In December 2025, Leidos won a potential six-year task order worth up to $454.9 million for Cloud One architecture and common shared services, according to Washington Technology [2]. Under it, Leidos helps maintain and modernize the platform across Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud [2].

SAIC challenged the award in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, then voluntarily dismissed the protest in January 2026, Bloomberg Law reported [4]. Leidos announced the work in March, describing it as an effort to “modernize and secure” Cloud One [3].

Reuters did not report when the intrusion began or which contractor’s systems it touched [1]. Nothing in the reporting assigns fault to SAIC or Leidos. SAIC did not respond to Reuters, and Leidos referred questions to the Air Force [1].

Other recent breaches

The breach follows at least six other recently disclosed cyber incidents involving the federal government, Reuters reports, including two at the FBI, a previous hack of Pentagon data, a leak of Department of Homeland Security personnel information, a breach affecting at least two spy agencies and a hack at the Treasury Department [1]. The reporting does not link those incidents to this one [1].

I’ll update this piece with any answers from the Air Force, Cyber Command or Leidos.

What you can do

Congress oversees how the military protects its systems. Ask your representative and senators whether the armed services committees will be briefed on Cloud One, and whether service members’ pay or personnel data was exposed. You can find your representative at house.gov and your senators at senate.gov.

Sources

Compiled from 5 sources across 5 outlets. Source text as of Nov 27, 2026.

Banner & Backbone Authors’ Notes

Check out the new BroadBanner calendar and creator tools!

Donate to Feeding America, today!

You being here shows that you have already begun the process of unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones for a more progressive America. Please, take the time to become a paid, or free, subscriber to the Network — supporting us all and ensuring everyone in America can hear these messages.

The America we strive for — it is one where we willingly remember the teachings of our past, humbly learn from our failings, proudly celebrate our successes, and boldly lead the way into a future for all people.

Actions You Can Take

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to de-flock the States:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Orders Project

Reach out on Signal: @TheOrdersProject.76

Reach out to the team if you are interested in volunteering time, supporting, and building these community driven platforms:

Submit feedback directly to: info@bannerandbackbone.com